Lee Min Ho + Kim Go Eun Shows “Romantic” romance in “The Day: King of Two”

“King: The Eternal Monarch” from SBS has unveiled a sexy look of a magical scene that must have been the heart of the audience!

On April 24, the new drama features romantic photos of Emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) and Jung Tae Eul (played by Kim Go Eun). The newly released plant, which appears to jump straight from the pages of the storybook, is both set to look at one another against the backdrop of fall.

The producer of the drama teased that the two characters would have a “fantastic moment” in the scene, describing it as a “magical situation” that would win the hearts of the audience.

In the photo, Lee Gon looks inward at the sight of Jung Tae Eul, who is cast in a giant glow, and Jung Tae Eul brings his eyes with a warm, smiling smile.

The makers of “The King: Eternal Monarch” praised the two dramas, commenting, “Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun definitely give the movie set a light and warm and witty mood.”

He continues, “Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, who have been replaced by Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, will be nervous and hilarious. To find out what kind of changes they’ll make, try turning to April 24th episode ‘King: King Monarch. . ‘

The next episode of “King: Eternal Monter” will air on April 24 at 10 pm. KST.

