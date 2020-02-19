[lee-min-jung-and-lee-sang-yeob-pose-in-marriage-image-for-approaching-kbs-weekend-drama]

Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob have unveiled a sneak peek at their upcoming KBS drama “I’ve Returned After One particular Marriage” (literal title).

The drama is about the turbulent divorce story of the Music family members that finishes in the discovery of romance and familial like. The Music family members incorporates a frugal father, a sweet but materialistic mom, and 4 grownup children with their have quirks and family members problems. The Korean title of the drama, which literally translates to, “I went there as soon as and came again,” is an generally-employed euphemism for divorce in Korea.

Amidst the rising anticipation, Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob posted wedding ceremony images for the drama on their Instagram accounts. Lee Min Jung wrote, “We will greet [viewers] in Spring,” while Lee Sang Yeob wrote, “You can glance ahead to it. It is quite interesting,” along with the hashtag of the drama’s title.

Lee Min Jung will perform Music Ga Hee’s (Oh Yoon Ah‘s) hugely intelligent and formidable more youthful sister Song Na Hee. She is a pediatrician who was normally at the major of her course in university, and she has a lot of enjoy for herself but little passion and consideration for other individuals.

Lee Sang Yeob will be getting the function of Yoon Kyu Jin, Tune Na Hee’s partner and a medical professional of internal medication at a pediatric clinic. Superior-on the lookout, warm-hearted, and witty, Yoon Kyu Jin is well-known with each colleagues and individuals simply because of his sense of humor. He also grew up in a nicely-to-do family, but there was once a significant risk in his daily life.

Yoon Kyu Jin and Song Na Hee met when they had been in clinical faculty ahead of relationship and at some point having married, and they are now performing at the exact same medical center.

“I’ve Returned Following A person Marriage” is scheduled to premiere in March next the summary of “Beautiful Really like Fantastic Daily life.”

