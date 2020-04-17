Lee Min Jung can not save the Yeob But Lee and Son Sung Yoon in “Once Again”

The KBS 2TV weekend drama “Once Again” has released new features for the upcoming episode!

“Once Again” tells the story of four siblings, based on their lives and their opinions on marriage and divorce.

Spoiler

In the latest broadcast, Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) reunites with Yoo Bo Young’s first love (Son Sung Yoon) on purpose. He was very shocked, the two of them smiling and greeting each other. Later, Yoon Gyu Jin learns that Yoo Bo Young’s son has been admitted to the hospital and asks Song Na Hee (Lee Min Jung), a guardian doctor, to take care of a good son, to make a child happy, to create a curiosity about her relationship.

In the midst of an unexpected riot, still catching Yoon Gyu Jin, Yoo Bo Young, and her healthy son.

Song Na Hee, whose facial expressions are difficult to read, appears in the trio, creating a sense of curiosity. That serious appearance at the time had viewers predict that Song Na Hee would have remembered Yoo Bo Young as Yoon Gyu Jin’s first love.

Viewers await the past story of Yoon Gyu Jin and Yoo Bo Young’s relationship in the next episode, as well as the three-character emotional change.

“Once Again” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Watch the latest episode below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?