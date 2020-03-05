lee-min-jung-hands-lee-sang-yeob-divorce-papers-in-colorful-posters-for-future-kbs-drama

KBS’s impending drama “I’ve Been There Once” (literal translation) has disclosed its playful key posters!

Described as a weekend drama that is the two “refreshing” and “heartwarming” at the identical time, “I’ve Been There Once” will inform the story of a turbulent divorce that shakes up a family members and, in the method, sets every single of the relatives members on the route to finding his or her own contentment.

In the 1st poster for the drama, Music Na Hee (played by Lee Min Jung) substantially offers her husband Yoon Gyu Jin (played by Lee Sang Yeob) with divorce papers as she holds him at a length.

Meanwhile, her moms and dads Song Youthful Dal (played by Chun Ho Jin) and Jang Alright Boon (performed by Cha Hwa Yeon) humorously look to be pushing their other young children Music Joon Solar (performed by Oh Dae Hwan), Tune Ga Hee (played by Oh Yoon Ah), and Tune Da Hee (performed by Lee Cho Hee) absent with all the strength they can muster.

The second poster demonstrates the Music family’s extensive-suffering mothers and fathers trapped under the body weight of their pouting kids as Tune Na Hee makes an attempt to force absent her partner Yoon Gyu Jin.

“I’ve Been There Once” will premiere on March 28 at seven: 55 p.m. KST, next the summary of KBS’s presently-airing weekend drama “Beautiful Really like Great Lifetime.”

In the meantime, check out the most current episode of “Beautiful Like Superb Life” with English subtitles down below!

