Lee Min Jung, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Yeob And Additional Preview Their “Once Again” Characters In New Stills

Approaching KBS 2Television set drama “Once Again” has dropped preview photographs of their solid!

“Once Again” tells the story of four siblings, next their specific life and contrasting their opinions on marriage and divorce. The very first picture depicts the Track spouse and children, with Song Na Hee (Lee Min Jung), Song Joon Sunshine (Oh Dae Hwan), Song Ga Hee (Oh Yoon Ah), and Track Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee).

Track Na Hee is the next oldest daughter of the family members and is a practical and demanding pediatrics medical doctor. She is a character who enjoys herself and her get the job done much more than some others, foremost to a divorce with her partner Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob).

Eldest son Track Joon Sunlight is a stuntman who falls into personal debt and divorces his spouse Sung Hyun Kyung (Im Jung Eun), acquiring himself back at his parents’ home. Joon Sun, who places a large amount of emphasis on living life as one particular pleases, will uncover himself juggling adore and do the job.

Song Ga Hee is a former stewardess with a large amount of connections but small function. She’s a carefree spirit who improvises by lifestyle and remains headstrong even after her divorce. The youngest, Tune Da Hee, is a pretty daughter to her mother and father, but lacks around two p.c when when compared to her siblings, regardless of getting an really hard worker.

Lee Sang Yeob will engage in Song Na Hee’s fantastic husband Yoon Gyu Jin, who is a fellow pediatrics medical doctor. He is a man with a pleasant visual appearance, sweet temperament, and acceptable kindness, sense, and humor.

His goofball brother Yoon Jae Suk will be played by Lee Sang Yi. After returning from his trade program in Turkey for his residency, he will portray a stark contrast of his brother’s temperament. He will also act as a breath of new air amidst the regular bickering between Yoon Gyu Jin and Track Na Hee. The two brothers will exhibit off their reasonable chemistry as they bicker as colleagues at the medical center but also sit down for drinks as best close friends.

Lee Jung Eun performs Kang Cho Yeon, the manager at a kimbap restaurant and a previous karaoke bar operator. Concerning her character, the actress shared, “Compared to all of my other roles, this one particular is on the youthful facet. Many thanks to ‘Once Again,’ I’m also striving out incredibly flashy outfits and makeup for the initial time.”

“Once Again” premieres on March 28 at 7:55 p.m. KST and will be accessible on Viki with English subtitles!

