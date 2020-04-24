Lee Min Jung, Lee Sang Yeob, and Alex Meet Tensions In “Once Again”

The KBS 2TV weekend drama “Once Upon a Time,” which recently hit the top spot, has released new channels for episodes 17 and 18!

“Once Again” tells the story of four siblings, based on their lives and their opinions on marriage and divorce.

Spoiler

In the latest episode, Song Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) and Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) appear in the show together, which hides the fact that they are divorced. Lee Jung Rok (Clazziquai’s Alex) joins the panel at a bizarre meeting of the three characters. During the recording of the show, Song Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin were arrested.

The image shows Lee Jung Rok constantly looking at Song Na Hee’s way, with a strange development in the plot. In the meantime, Song Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin are really enjoying each other.

The tension began to grow as Song Na Hee said to Yoon Gyu Jin, “Think before you speak.” The duo’s casual interactions on camera have the audience wondering if the situation will work out.

Will Song Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin finish the show without a divorce? What will be Lee Jung Rok in the trio relationship?

“Once Again” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Check out the latest episode!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?