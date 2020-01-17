Lee Min Jung, Lee Sang Yeob, Oh Yoon Ah and many others confirmed for a new KBS drama

Actors Lee Min Jung, Lee Sang Yeob, Oh Yoon Ah, Oh Dae Hwan, Lee Cho Hee and Im Jung Eun are confirmed to star in a new KBS drama titled “I came back after a wedding” (working title).

The drama tells the turbulent story of the Song family’s divorce, which ends with the discovery of romance and family love. The Song family includes a frugal father, a cute but materialistic mother, and four adult children with their own whims and family problems. The Korean title of the drama, which literally translates to “I went there once and came back” is an understatement often used for divorce in Korea.

Previously, close friends Lee Min Jung and Oh Yoon Ah had been in talks to be in the drama, and now they are confirmed to play sisters. Oh Yoon Ah will be Song Ga Hee, a beautiful former flight attendant who returns home with her son after her divorce, while Lee Min Jung will play Song Na Hee, his very intelligent and ambitious younger sister. A pediatrician who has always been at the top of her class at school, Song Na Hee has a lot of love for herself but little affection and consideration for others.

Lee Sang Yeob, who had also considered the offer to participate in the drama, accepted the role of Yoon Kyu Jin, Song Na Hee’s husband and doctor of internal medicine in a pediatric hospital. He is described as beautiful, warm and witty, and popular with colleagues and patients because of his sense of humor. He also grew up in a wealthy family, but there used to be a major danger in his life.

Yoon Kyu Jin and Song Na Hee met when they were in medical school before dating and eventually getting married, and they now work in the same hospital.

Oh Dae Hwan will play Song Joon Sun, older brother of Song Ga Hee and Song Na Hee. He is an “invincible stuntman” whose wife Sung Hyun Kyung (Im Jung Eun) divorced because of his debt which he acquired by loyalty. He is a positive man with an irresistible charm but no sense of reality.

Lee Cho Hee was chosen for the role of Song Da Hee, the youngest sister of the Song family. Although she is a filial girl, she is somewhat lacking in physical strength, beauty and brain compared to her older siblings. On the other hand, Im Jung Eun will transform into Sung Hyun Kyung, the ex-wife of Song Joon Sun. After the divorce, she raised their children while working as a essay writing teacher.

“I came back after a wedding” will be directed by Lee Jae Sang, the director (PD) behind “Father is Strange”, and written by Yang Hee Seung, who created dramas including “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo,” “Oh My Ghostess “and” Familiar Wife “. The drama should be presented in March after the conclusion of “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life”.

Source (1)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

