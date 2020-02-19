[lee-min-jung-transforms-into-specialist-pediatrician-for-future-kbs-weekend-drama]

Lee Min Jung has remodeled into a medical doctor for her upcoming KBS weekend drama “I’ve Returned After Just one Marriage” (literal title).

The future drama is about the turbulent divorce story of the Music family that finishes in the discovery of romance and familial love. The Track relatives features a frugal father, a cute but materialistic mother, and four grownup kids with their possess quirks and relatives troubles. The Korean title of the drama, which practically translates to, “I went there after and arrived again,” is an frequently-utilized euphemism for divorce in Korea.

Lee Min Jung will perform the highly smart and ambitious Music Na Hee, a pediatrician who was often at the prime of her course in school. She has a great deal of adore for herself but minor affection and thing to consider for other folks.

The freshly launched stills showcase Tune Na Hee working as a physician at a pediatric clinic. She looks qualified as she takes on her presentation earnestly. Viewers are now really anticipating how Lee Min Jung will portray Music Na Hee’s numerous charms as properly as her character’s like-detest chemistry with Yoon Kyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob), her charming husband who is also a medical professional at the identical hospital.

“I’ve Returned Immediately after A single Marriage” is directed by Lee Jae Sang, the creating director (PD) driving “Father is Strange” and “My Much too Best Sons,” and published by scriptwriter Yang Hee Seung, who wrote “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo,” “Oh My Ghostess,” and “Familiar Wife.”

The drama is scheduled to premiere in March next the summary of “Beautiful Really like Great Existence.”

