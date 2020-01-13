Lee Min Ki and Park Shin Yang to star in occult film

Loading...

Lee Min Ki and Park Shin Yang will star in the new movie “Three Days” (working title)!

On January 13, the distribution company Showbox shared: “The cast of Park Shin Yang and Lee Ming Ki as main actors of“ Three Days ”is confirmed. They will create a new occult film. “

This will be the first time that Park Shin Yang will return to the big screen in seven years since his film “Man on the Edge”. In “Three Days”, he will play Cha Seung Do, a father who suddenly loses his daughter.

In addition, Lee Min Ki, who has played various characters in movies and dramas, will play Priest Ban who trained in exorcism at the Vatican. Although he assumed various roles in the past, Lee Min-ki will become a priest for the first time.

“Three Days” should start shooting in the first half of this year.

