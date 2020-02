LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lee Phillip Bell, who co-produced “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Wonderful” and hosted her have daytime chat demonstrate in Chicago for 33 yrs, has died. She was 91.Bell died Tuesday of natural results in at her house in Los Angeles, according to Eva Basler, a spokeswoman for the household and their organization Bell-Phillip Tv Productions.”Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother,” her relatives claimed in a […]