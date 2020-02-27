By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lee Phillip Bell, who co-developed “The Younger and the Restless” and “The Daring and the Beautiful” and hosted her individual daytime discuss exhibit in Chicago for 33 yrs, has died. She was 91.

Bell died Tuesday of purely natural leads to at her household in Los Angeles, according to Eva Basler, a spokeswoman for the household and their enterprise Bell-Phillip Television Productions.

“Our mom was a loving and supportive spouse, mom and grandmother,” her family members mentioned in a statement. “Gracious and sort, she enriched the life of all who understood her. We will pass up her enormously.”

Bell and her spouse William J. Bell co-developed two of daytime television’s most productive and enduring dramas. “Y&R” has been on the air considering the fact that 1973, though “The Bold and the Beautiful” will mark its 33rd anniversary in March.

Born in Chicago on June nine, 1928, Bell began her job as a broadcast journalist in her hometown, wherever she hosted and manufactured her eponymous daytime speak show from 1953-1986 on WBBM-Television, the community CBS affiliate. She explored timely social difficulties and problems, when also interviewing Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, Judy Garland, Clint Eastwood, Oprah Winfrey, Lucille Ball and the Beatles and Rolling Stones. She received 16 regional Emmy Awards for her display.

Bell also made and narrated various award-successful specials and documentaries on such matters as foster youngsters, rape and divorce.

Bell received a Daytime Emmy award for outstanding drama series for “Y&R” in 1975. She been given a lifetime achievement award from the Daytime Emmys in 2007.

Her spouse died in 2005. She is survived by her sons William and Bradley and daughter Lauralee Bell Martin, who appears on “Y&R.” William Bell is president and CEO of the family’s creation enterprise. Bradley is executive producer and head author for “The Daring and the Gorgeous.”

Her daughter-in-legislation, Colleen Bell, served as U.S. ambassador to Hungary all through President Barack Obama’s administration and is government director of the California Film Fee. A further daughter-in-law, Maria Arena Bell, is a previous head writer on “Y&R.” Her other survivors are son-in-regulation Scott Martin and 8 grandchildren.

A memorial is pending.