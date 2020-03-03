lee-sang-yeob-and-lee-min-jung-share-why-they-determined-to-star-in-upcoming-kbs-drama

Lee Sang Yeob and Lee Min Jung dove into information about their conclusion to act in KBS2’s new drama “I’ve Been There The moment.”

“I’ve Been There Once” is about the turbulent divorce story of the Track relatives that ends in the discovery of romance and familial enjoy. The Track loved ones includes a frugal father, a lovable but materialistic mother, and 4 grownup children with their personal quirks and relatives problems.

Lee Sang Yeob will be playing Yoon Kyu Jin, the husband of Music Na Hee (performed by Lee Min Jung). Their characters obtained married following dating in medical university and now do the job at the exact same healthcare facility together.

The actor mentioned, “I favored it because it felt diverse from the weekend dramas I beforehand watched. I don’t forget studying the script and shouting ‘Go!’ without hesitation. Also, I believed that Yoon Kyu Jin is a character that can present assorted attributes in a drama.”

He ongoing, “Yoon Kyu Jin is a gentleman who is probably to exist in fact. I feel he’s form, mild, and thoughtful. However, even Yoon Kyu Jin who seems fantastic can be considerably of a loser. He has sudden traits as a character who pretends to be alright when he’s not.”

Lee Sang Yeob included, “Yoon Kyu Jin is a reasonable gentleman. That’s why I am making an attempt to display comfy performing somewhat than just appearing cool. I will portray every day consolation alternatively than a rigid character.”

Lee Min Jung will play the highly smart and ambitious Music Na Hee, a pediatrician who was constantly at the major of her course in university. She has a good deal of really like for herself but small affection and thought for other individuals.

Regarding her new role, the actress shared, “Keywords to explain her would be smarty-pants, loner, and demonstrate-off.” Whilst Track Na Hee might come off as obnoxious, Lee Min Jung is striving tricky to express her in a lovable way.

She talked about her co-star Lee Sang Yeob, declaring, “He is a incredibly bright and caring actor. Thanks to him, I’m filming with comfort and ease and pleasure. He is a great husband or wife who gives you vitality when you are alongside one another.”

Lee Min Jung explained, “‘I’ve Been There Once’ depicts characters in a extremely pleasurable and cheerful way. I imagined it was intriguing how it discounts with household, appreciate, and divorce in a gentle way that is also entire of sincerity. I genuinely liked how it realistically talked about enjoy and relationship in our technology.”

She extra, “I think ‘I’ve Been There Once’ is a true picture of our lives. As it tells widespread tales of our neighbors that are relatable in this harsh planet, quite a few men and women will be able to acquire convenience from observing the drama.”

“I’ve Been There Once” is scheduled to premiere in March.

