Lee Sang Yeob Nearly Arrests Secret Agent Choi Kang Hee Red-Handed in Upcoming Drama “Good Casting”

The upcoming SBS drama “Good Casting” has featured a brief look at the likes of Lee Sang Yeob and Choi Kang Hee in a great game of hide-and-seek!

“Good Casting” is an action-packed comedy about three tough and good National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents. Before moving to desk duty, the three agents suddenly found a field while accepting a task to disguise a secret mission.

On April 25, the drama dramatizes a new – and exciting – stunt – when Baek Chan Mi (played by Choi Kang Hee) is about to slaughter.

In the drama, agent Baek Chan Mi – best known for his legendary interest as an agent and for his difficult personality disorder – becomes disguised as CEO Yoon Seok Ho (played by Lee Sang Yeob). As part of her mission, she sneaks into the office to look for things when she goes out, but before she can find them, she accidentally returns.

Despite the panic, Baek Chan Mi kept hiding in the back of the bookcase in the office, using a funny expression as he did his best to keep it hidden.

However, Yoon Seok Ho, who saw the unseen, was shouting, and then he hung himself in a small room.

The makers of the drama commented, “‘Good Casting’ is the story of three women who, for their own reasons, have no choice but to remain with the National Intelligence Service. In the interests of what will be their final mission, they can join forces with enthusiasm and give it everything. “

She added, “The attractive, entertaining, and engaging behaviors that these ordinary looking women will bring to their audiences are exciting and exciting.”

To find out if Yoon Seok Ho can get his hands on Baek Chan Mi in red, head to the “Good Casting” premiere on April 27 at 9:40 p.m. KST! The drama is also available with English subtitles in Viki.

Now check out the latest teaser for “Good Casting” below!

