[lee-sang-yeob-transforms-into-lee min-jung’s-handsome-physician-partner-for-new-drama]

KBS 2TV’s approaching drama “I’ve Returned After A single Marriage” (literal translation) has provided viewers their very first glance at Lee Sang Yeob in character!

Named immediately after the Korean euphemism for a divorce, the drama will tell the story of a turbulent divorce that shakes up a household right before top to the discovery of joy.

Lee Sang Yeob will be taking part in the spouse of Music Na Hee (played by Lee Min Jung) in the drama. Their figures received married following courting in professional medical college and currently operate at the same healthcare facility alongside one another.

In his 1st stills from the drama, Lee Sang Yeob seems the two charismatic and sweet as he transforms into a health care provider of inside medicine at a pediatric hospital. For the duration of a presentation, he wears a severe search on his facial area, but he breaks out into a smile while holding bouquets of flowers. He is also surrounded by fellow health professionals, providing viewers a sense of his recognition among his colleagues.

Premiering in March, “I’ve Returned After A single Marriage” is a collaboration between director Lee Jae Sang, who is known for his well-liked weekend dramas, and author Yang Hee Seung of “Familiar Spouse,” “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo,” and “Oh My Ghostess.” The drama will be getting above the time slot at present occupied by “Beautiful Adore Great Existence.”

