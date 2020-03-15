Lee Sang Yoon And BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Say Goodbye To “Master In The House”

On March 15, SBS’s “Master in the House” mentioned goodbye to authentic forged customers Lee Sang Yoon and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae.

Lee Sang Yoon and Yook Sungjae have been component of the cast for in excess of two a long time. Final thirty day period, they introduced their decision to step down from the exhibit. Lee Sang Yoon will be focusing on his work as an actor while Yook Sungjae mentioned that he programs to enlist in the army soon.

To surprise them on their previous day of filming, Yang Se Hyung, Lee Seung Gi, and Shin Sung Rok prepared an elaborate graduation ceremony. Lee Sang Yoon, Yook Sungjae, and their recent “master” Lee Se Dol donned graduation caps and robes and were being provided handwritten diplomas from the cast and crew.

They had been also revealed movie messages from their previous “masters,” which includes singer and producer Park Jin Younger, soccer coach Park Hold Seo, soccer player Park Ji Sung, actress Moon So Ri and director Jang Joon Hwan, actor Lee Deok Hwa, singer Jang Yoon Jung, comic Kim Byung Gentleman, fighter Jung Chan Sung, singer Jeon In Kwon, and actress Shin Ae Ra.

Actor Choi Bool Am despatched them a handwritten letter that read, “When I listened to that Sang Yoon and Sungjae were leaving, my coronary heart sank to the flooring. Imagine of the time you invested with these masters as coaching for character or accomplishment. You held strolling through the wind and snow. I remember the day you stuck your heads in the snow. The moment once again, let’s seize hold of our minds and utilize ourselves.”

Yook Sungjae reported, “I think that my memories with the hyungs stand out the most. There were lots of masters with whom we manufactured treasured recollections, and I am grateful to them, but most of my recollections and gratitude go out to the other members. Apart from BTOB, they are hyungs that I will normally be happy of. BTOB is genuinely like loved ones to me, and I imagined that it was the form of romance that I would by no means obtain anywhere else, but at some stage the ‘Master in the House’ cast turned like that to me.”

Lee Sang Yoon claimed, “I went to mattress yesterday, and strangely… I had to wake up in a couple hours…” He started to tear up. “I did not want to be like this… But it was about two several hours [before I had to wake up] and I assumed about just keeping awake. But then Sungjae started to snore. Strangely, immediately after that, I felt sleepy. It was funny.”

He ongoing, “I truly like the poem ‘Return to Heaven’ by the poet Cheon Sang Byeong. I feel that this exhibit is someway like that poem. It was a beautiful journey. I really appreciated it. I want to say that I’m so grateful. Thank you.”

