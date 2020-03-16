Lee Sang Yoon And BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Write-up Heartfelt Letters Immediately after Stepping Down From “Master In The House”

Lee Sang Yoon and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae shared their thoughts following their departure from “Master in the House.”

On the March 15 episode, the two forged users stepped down from the display with a graduation ceremony. Lee Sang Yoon will be focusing on performing while Yook Sungjae will be enlisting in the military services.

Lee Sang Yoon posted a picture of the cast on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve appeared in numerous tasks, but this was the initial time a project ongoing for more than two many years. And on top of that, it was my 1st time as a fastened solid member on a wide range demonstrate. It is been around a thirty day period considering the fact that filming ended, but it however feels strange since I have not been capable to enable it go. Thank you so substantially for making it possible for me to have this kind of important ordeals assembly good masters. And the definitely valuable interactions. I was so delighted I was able to meet up with the ‘Master in the House’ relatives!”

He ongoing, “King of wit, Se Hyung! Multipurpose, true leader Seung Gi! Indifferent, talented cutie Sungjae! Insanely charismatic Sung Rok who joined later! The ‘Master in the House’ staff members who constantly labored difficult for filming! And viewers who love ‘Master in the House’! I’m leaving immediately after understanding a great deal! Thank you for everything so much! You should give heaps of interest and love to the new ‘Master in the House’! We are ‘Master in the House’!”

Yook Sungjae also posted a team photo on Instagram with the caption, “Precious people today who I have been with for two years. I was so pleased and weary at specified times, but seeking again, it has only remained as a very good memory. The very best method that even Melody [BTOB’s official fandom] has acknowledged. ‘Master in the House’ will be even a lot more amazing from here on out, so remember to give it plenty of love! The older members who assisted me make pleasurable, joyful recollections had been the very best masters for me! ‘Master in the House’ eternally!”

