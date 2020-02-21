[lee-se-jin-joins-solid-of-jung-hae-in-and-chae-soo-bin’s-new-drama-in-very-first-official-tv-set-position]

Actor and previous “Produce X 101” contestant Lee Se Jin has joined the solid of tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “A Piece of Your Head.”

On February 21, a source from Lee Se Jin’s company, iMe Korea, claimed, “He has been cast as the young version of Kang In Wook in ‘A Piece of Your Mind.’”

“A Piece of Your Mind” stars Jung Hae In as an artificial intelligence programmer named Moon Ha Won and Chae Soo Bin as a classical tunes recording engineer named Han Search engine optimization Woo. Other forged members include Lee Ha Na, who plays Moon Shortly Ho, and Kim Sung Kyu, who plays Kang In Wook.

Kang In Wook is a classical pianist who falls into a slump and gets involved in a love triangle with Moon Ha Won and Han Web optimization Woo.

In an interview, Lee Se Jin explained, “I cannot seriously feel [that I was cast]. I was genuinely nervous. But the workers customers on set took care of me, so I could concentration. I want to maintain working difficult in long term to clearly show a far better aspect of me.”

Lee Se Jin has acted in web dramas prior to, which include an upcoming one with Apink’s Bomi, but this will be his 1st formal physical appearance in a Television drama.

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 and will be obtainable on Viki.

Check out a teaser below!

Watch Now

Supply (one) (2)