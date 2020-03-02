lee-se-young-and-jun-hyosung-completely-transform-into-passionate-profession-gals-in-“memorist”

The upcoming tvN drama “Memorist” has launched new stills of Lee Se Younger and Jun Hyosung!

Based mostly on the webtoon of the same title, “Memorist” tells the tale of a detective with supernatural powers (Yoo Seung Ho) and an elite criminal profiler (Lee Se Youthful) who team up to keep track of down a serial killer.

Lee Se Young’s character, Han Sun Mi, is a genius criminal profiler and the youngest particular person ever to become senior superintendent of the police force. She is addicted to her occupation and the tougher the situation, the far more passionate she receives. Despite the fact that she appears chilly and aloof, her determination to capture the prison burns red-scorching. She is also pushed by the drive to uncover the reality at the rear of an incident in her earlier that turned her lifestyle upside down.

Jun Hyosung plays the reporter Kang Ji Eun, who joined a Television station as a community news reporter simply because of her ambition to become an individual who can be a very good influence on modern society. She is a large fan of Dong Baek, the detective with superpowers who is the celebrity of the law enforcement pressure, and is thrilled when she is assigned to cover him. When her bosses tell her to use any signifies vital to capture Dong Baek’s weaknesses on tape, on the other hand, she is pressured to assume tough about her career and her existence.

“Memorist” premieres on March 11 at 10: 50 p.m. KST and will be out there on Viki!

