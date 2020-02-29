lee-se-youthful-receives-an-supply-she-just-cannot-refuse-from-jo-sung-ha-in-“memorist”

Future tvN drama “Memorist” has uncovered new stills of Lee Se Youthful and Jo Sung Ha.

Based on the hit webtoon of the exact same name, “Memorist” is a mystery thriller that follows Dong Baek, a detective with supernatural powers (played by Yoo Seung Ho), and Han Sun Mi, a genius profiler (played by Lee Se Youthful), as they be part of forces to hunt down a mysterious serial killer.

In the new stills, Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Youthful) and deputy chief Lee Shin Woong (Jo Sung Ha) are locked in a tense dialogue.

Lee Shin Woong is an ambitious male who seeks energy and authority, and if there is 1 obstacle that has constantly been in his way, it’s the superpowered detective Dong Baek. The more Dong Baek solves hard conditions, the police reduce face.

Han Solar Mi is someone who’s addicted to criminal circumstances. The extra difficult the scenario is, the extra passion it elicits from her. The new stills picture the profiler receiving an offer you she just cannot refuse from the deputy main.

A source from the drama stated, “Han Sunlight Mi, who can come across the weak spots of a situation by means of data and sharp insight, and Lee Shin Woong, who has a robust ambition for authority and electric power, deliver rigidity to the drama. You can glance forward to Lee Se Younger and Jo Sung Ha, who are at after incredibly hot and cold when they clash. You can also search forward to acquiring out what Lee Shin Woong’s supply to Han Sunshine Mi is and the big picture behind every thing.”

“Memorist” premieres March 11 and will be obtainable on Viki.

Watch the trailer underneath:

