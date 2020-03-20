Lee Se Youthful Reveals Why She Was Drawn To Her New Drama “Memorist” + How She Chooses Her Roles

In a current job interview and pictorial for Singles magazine, Lee Se Young talked about her new drama “Memorist” and her plans as an actress.

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the very same identify, tvN’s “Memorist” is a new secret thriller about Dong Baek, a detective with supernatural powers (performed by Yoo Seung Ho), and Han Solar Mi, a genius profiler (played by Lee Se Young), who join forces to hunt down a mysterious serial killer.

Describing why she had decided to get on the job of Han Sunlight Mi, Lee Se Younger shared, “I’d normally dreamed of playing a charismatic character who would just take charge of the story. Sunlight Mi is particularly that form of character, and I thought it was a fantastic possibility to clearly show a new aspect of myself.”

Although talking about what she thought of to be the drama’s strengths, the actress remarked, “Just as Dong Baek, the character that Yoo Seung Ho performs in the drama, and [my character] Sunshine Mi are polar opposites in phrases of identity, they are also polar opposites in terms of their investigation strategies.”

“The initially point to continue to keep an eye on in the drama is the way the two people go about solving the crime in their own distinctive means,” she ongoing, “and the next thing is the enjoyment puzzle of figuring out who the prison is. I also individually want to title Sunlight Mi’s dedication and woman-crush charm as [one of the drama’s strengths].”

Lee Se Young—who debuted as a youngster actress—went on to reveal that even though she’s been performing for over two a long time, she is nonetheless keen to acquire on new difficulties and consider new matters. “There are still so lots of varieties of performing that I want to check out,” she stated. “From true, outdated-college motion that would call for me to use my body—to comic performing that is hell-bent on currently being funny. I want to test all the things I can.”

The actress defined that her drive to take on new troubles is the most significant component in how she chooses her acting assignments. “When the story draws you in, and when a character has an important role to perform in the plot—those are the initiatives that capture my eye,” stated Lee Se Youthful.

“Among individuals initiatives,” she went on, “I think I’m drawn far more to characters or matter make a difference that I have not attempted right before. Equally ‘The Crowned Clown‘ and ‘Doctor John,’ which I appeared in previous 12 months, were new issues for me.”

