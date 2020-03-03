lee-search-engine-optimization-jin,-iu,-and-grey-receive-awards-for-being-exemplary-taxpayers

IU, Lee Search engine optimisation Jin, and Grey have been awarded for their contributions to society!

On Could 3, the Nationwide Tax Provider identified 1072 people today as exemplary taxpayers on the 54th Taxpayer Day. These men and women had been picked based on the amount of money of tax they paid as effectively as their social contributions. Out of these taxpayers, 32 individuals with the largest contributions obtained special awards, such as the presidential commendation. Having said that, the ceremony was canceled thanks to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), so the awards will separately be shipped to the recipients.

IU and Lee Seo Jin were being two celebs who obtained the presidential commendation out of a overall of 17 people today. IU not long ago donated 100 million won (roughly $83,000) each to Fantastic Neighbors and to the Korea Healthcare Association. She also donated anti-contamination garments and masks to the Korea Health-related Association to support the clinical team combating COVID-19.

The Nationwide Tax Provider stated, “Since debuting as a singer in 2008 up right up until now, IU has dutifully paid big sums for nationwide tax and received many awards this sort of as the Korean Well known Culture and Arts Awards and the Korean Countrywide Assembly Awards – Common Audio Awards, mainly contributing to vitalizing pop lifestyle and producing hallyu.”

Lee Search engine optimization Jin has also dutifully paid out his taxes and contributed to modern society, possessing not too long ago donated 100 million gained to Neighborhood Upper body of Korea on February 27. The Countrywide Tax Assistance claimed, “After debuting in 1999, Lee Search engine marketing Jin has been given appreciate and belief for his participation in numerous projects these as dramas, movies, and wide range programs, vitalizing pop culture,” adding that the actor had also continuously volunteered as the ambassador for Korea’s Habitat for Humanity in buy to help the homeless.

Grey also uploaded a picture of his exemplary taxpayer award on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve acquired the exemplary taxpayer award. I’ll keep on to acquire initiative and set an example to turn into suitable to the word exemplary.”

The Countrywide Tax Company said, “Actively performing in with the principal of making and doing at live shows, [Gray] has assisted produce pop society with continual live performance functions, and he has dutifully compensated taxes, contributing to the nation’s finance.” Before, Gray had donated 50 million received (roughly $42,000) to Hope Bridge Catastrophe Relief Association.

