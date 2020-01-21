Lee Seok Hoon, voice trainer “Produire X 101”, shares his thoughts on the dissolution of X1

Lee Seok Hoon, who was a voice trainer on Mnet’s “Produce X 101”, spoke about his reaction to the recent dissolution of X1.

Lee Seok Hoon recently spoke to Hankook Ilbo in Seoul about the musical “The Man Who Laughs”, in which he plays the role of Gwynplaine. Lee Seok Hoon has recently appeared on shows including “Produce X 101”, “Vocal Play” by Channel A and “Idol Social Dining” by Olive. SG Wannabe member has also won “The King of Mask Singer” six times.

As trainer on “Produce X 101”, Lee Seok Hoon was invited to share his thoughts on the dissolution of X1.

“I think it’s really a shame,” he said. “There was nothing I could do to help, so I could only watch. Still, I was mad at how it really didn’t seem right. A person is not an adult just because they are old. “

After the producers of “Produce X 101” admitted to having manipulated the vote, the project group X1 dissolved on January 6.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?