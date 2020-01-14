Lee Seung Gi and his fans make a significant donation to hospital patients on his birthday

Lee Seung Gi fans celebrated the star’s birthday in a special way!

On December 18 of last year, Lee Seung Gi donated 100 million won (about $ 86,700) to Severance Hospital in Sinchon to help rehabilitation patients.

On January 13, to celebrate the star’s birthday, an association of Lee Seung Gi fans, AIREN, donated 10 million won (about $ 8,675) to patients in the same hospital being rehabilitated for spinal cord injury.

As of 2009, Lee Seung Gi had donated 1 million won (approximately $ 867) per week to families who were featured on KBS’s “Field Report Companion”, for a total of 100 million won (approximately $ 86,700 ). In addition to the donations, Lee Seung Gi also volunteered to personally find and help the families.

As fans of Lee Seung Gi, AIREN has made many donations since its inception, including to celebrate its birthday, for its first anniversary, its concerts and its dramatic scenery. They donated 27 tonnes of rice, charcoal briquettes, instant noodles and 2,857 electric fans for a total of 142 million won (about $ 123,200) in donations. They also cultivated forests in the name of Lee Seung Gi around the world and volunteered in children’s hospitals.

Lee Seung Gi shared: “For the constant love I have received from the public since I started, I thought I should have a positive influence on our society, so I made a donation to Sinchon Severance Hospital. I’m so glad my fans joined me again. I hope I can help at least a little those who are suffering around us so that they can be relieved of their suffering and find hope. “

Lee Seung Gi currently appears on “Master in the House” on SBS as well as “Friday Friday Night” on tvN.

Watch the latest episode of “Master in the House” below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?