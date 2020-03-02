lee-shin-younger-and-shin-seung-ho-to-lead-new-kbs-drama-together-with-kim-so-hye

Lee Shin Young and Shin Seung Ho will be joining Kim So Hye as the lead actors of the new 4-episode KBS drama “Contract Friendship” (doing work title)!

Centered on the webtoon of the similar identify, “Contract Friendship” will inform the tale of Chan Hong and Don Hyuk, two superior school learners who direct entirely different lives. Common substantial school university student Chan Hong writes a poem that leads him to have a “contract friendship” with Don Hyuk, the most effective fighter at faculty.

Lee Shin Young will choose on the position of main character Park Chan Hong. His peak, bodyweight, and grades are all just equivalent to Korea’s regular, and he has these kinds of a weak existence that his nickname is Ninja. He ends up crafting a poem thanks to an unanticipated circumstance and faces the greatest turning issue of his lifetime.

Shin Seung Ho will play Heo Don Hyuk, who is the exact reverse of Park Chan Hong and is deemed by the other pupils at his faculty as a legendary fighter. When he transfers to Park Chan Hong’s large college, he discovers that the poem Park Chan Hong wrote contains an crucial key and suggests they make a deal.

Kim So Hye, who was previously confirmed to star in the drama, will engage in Uhm Se Yoon, who is the most well-liked female at college and is Park Chan Hong’s initially really like. She is at the major when it arrives to grades, appearance, and level of popularity among boys, but she has by no means actually opened her coronary heart to any one.

The producers of “Contract Friendship” reported, “The a few actors are equivalent in that they were being the exact embodiments of their figures in the course of their auditions. In addition to their visuals, the acting proven by these youthful actors who have immersed into each of their roles will be really worth wanting forward to. We will showcase a drama that touches on the friendship and advancement of youths by means of the contractual friendship involving the two boys and the circumstance they chase.”

KBS taken out Monday-Tuesday dramas from its agenda following “The Tale of Nokdu,” which finished previous November. Just after close to four months with no a Monday-Tuesday drama, KBS is bringing dramas back to the time slot with “Contract Friendship.” Min Dohee is also confirmed to seem in the drama as Uhm Se Yoon’s near friend.

“Contract Friendship” will start airing on April 6.

