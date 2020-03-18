Lee Shin Younger Introduces His Character From Forthcoming Drama “How To Purchase A Friend”

In a recent interview, Lee Shin Younger talked about his future KBS 2Tv set drama “How To Invest in a Good friend.”

Dependent on a webtoon of the same name, this drama tells the story of ordinary superior faculty scholar Park Chan Hong (Lee Shin Younger) who starts a “contractual friendship” with the school’s famous fighter Heo Don Hyuk (Shin Seung Ho) mainly because of a poem he writes. Kim So Hye will play Chan Hong’s to start with like Uhm Se Yoon.

Lee Shin Youthful earlier collected focus for his part as a North Korean soldier in “Crash Landing on You.” Regarding his new role in “How To Purchase a Friend,” Lee Shin Young mentioned, “Park Chan Hong is clumsy and naive. His major charm is the fact that he has a good deal of thought for other individuals. He’s a kind character who attempts to be sympathetic [towards others] even however he doesn’t understand [them].”

The actor also talked about his efforts to act like an “average” boy. He defined, “Since the standard of ‘ordinary’ is distinctive from individual to person, I am consistently studying my character and contemplating about [how to portray him].”

He added, “Unlike the initial webtoon, Park Chan Hong employs a dialect from Gyeongsang Province. I’m from the exact same region, so it’s not uncomfortable to use a dialect, but I’m attempting to talk extra like the learners in Gyeongsang Province to appear much more normal. In the webtoon, Park Chan Hong tries to hide his feelings, but as an alternative of pursuing the initial perform, I’m seeking to express far more real looking emotions.”

Lee Shin Young also claimed that his friendship with his co-stars was a significant assistance. He spelled out, “I normally share concepts with the actors in each scene and go over how to make it extra enjoyment.”

Last of all, he claimed, “The mellow and emotional atmosphere is the essential point of this drama. I am planning and filming as finest as I can. As a result of ‘How To Acquire a Friend,’ you will be in a position to see the accurate stories of young folks in the warm [month of] April. I question for your guidance and enjoy right until the to start with episode.”

“How to Get a Friend” premieres on April 6 at 10 p.m. KST. Look at out a powering-the-scenes look at the poster shoot here!

