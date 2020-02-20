[lee-shin-young’s-agency-normally-takes-authorized-action-in-opposition-to-former-classmate-for-destructive-rumors]

Actor Lee Shin Young’s company Forest Leisure has filed criminal charges against an person who unfold destructive rumors about the actor.

Previously this month, rumors surfaced that Lee Shin Young was an infamous perpetrator of college violence.

On February 20, Forest Amusement said by way of an formal publish, “On February 18, we filed a legal grievance with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Business office from the perpetrator [hereafter referred to as ‘A’] who spread destructive slander, rumors, and phony information against Lee Shin Younger.”

The agency shared that “A” admitted he unfold false facts with the aim of slandering victim Lee Shin Younger for motives like jealousy. “A” confessed it was a misunderstanding, apologized to Lee Shin Younger, and requested for forgiveness by voluntarily deleting all the postings. Lee Shin Youthful regarded as his actions to be authentic, and whilst the problems triggered by this incident was major, he was generous plenty of to forgive A’s misconduct.

Nevertheless, “A” instantly transformed his angle and blackmailed the actor’s father, expressing “I wrote a letter of apology with out receiving any revenue. I’m pondering of revealing all the things on the [online] community. If you really don’t intend to reach an agreement with me, really do not make contact with me. I’ll see you at the station.” This continual slander of Lee Shin Youthful tarnished his graphic, mentally traumatized him, and brought on the marketing model contract he was pursing to occur to very little.

Forest Amusement pressed felony fees in opposition to “A” for consistently slandering and blackmailing Lee Shin Youthful even when he forgave him the very first time.

The company claimed, “We hope that by way of this incident, ‘A’ will grow to be more mature and guide a regular life while truly repenting on his blunders.”

Moreover, Forest Entertainment warned, “We notify you that we will acquire legal motion with out any room for tolerance against acts that unfold ‘false rumors’ and cause [our actors] to be damage, and the obligation for all acts of spreading malicious rumors and slander lie with the perpetrators.”

Lee Shin Young made his performing debut in 2018 by way of the internet drama “Just Just one Chunk.” He attained popularity for his purpose in “Crash Landing on You,” which arrived to an stop on February 16. He is verified to star in a new KBS drama titled “Contract Friendship” (literal translation).

