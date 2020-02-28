lee-shin-youthful-talks-about-portraying-a-north-korean-officer-and-a-memorable-scene-in-“crash-landing-on-you”

Lee Shin Younger spoke about starring in the hit drama “Crash Landing on You”!

On February 28, GQ Korea launched Lee Shin Young’s pictorial.

In the pics, the actor showcased various expressions varying from sharp to playful. In his accompanying job interview, Lee Shin Young answered thoughts about his vocation and personal lifestyle.

He commenced by speaking about the most drama-like instant in his everyday living. “It felt like a dream when I was solid in ‘Crash Landing on You,’” mentioned Lee Shin Young. “This undertaking by itself is like a drama to me.”

As for why he became an actor, he described, “I like expressing something, particularly on the lookout into a person’s emotions. I briefly skilled to become a design, but it didn’t seem like my path.”

Lee Shin Young then chose the ingesting scene at the comfort retail store as one particular of his most passionate acting scenes in the drama. “We started out filming early in the morning and I was truly hungry, so I devoured the cup ramen. It’s a really real looking scene.”

He also shared his variation of a content ending for “Crash Landing on You,” stating, “I hope that Se Ri and Jung Hyuk will get married, increase a daughter that resembles the mom, a son that resembles the father, and are living fortunately ever after.”

In the drama, Lee Shin Young portrayed a North Korean officer. When requested if it was difficult talking in a North Korean dialect, he replied, “Practice is the only way to endure. Every little thing about North Korea is new and intriguing. I researched a whole lot before filming started.”

He named Joo Ji Hoon and Yoo Ah In as stars with the very best kinds, and “On Your Marriage ceremony Day” as his preferred romantic movie.

Lee Shin Young is at the moment filming the KBS 2TV drama “Friendship Contract” (literal title) alongside previous I.O.I member Kim So Hye and “Moments of 18” actor Shin Seung Ho.

