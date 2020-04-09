Lee Soo Hyuk Goes Away To Catch Fraud In New Born Again “Drama”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Born Again” has spotted Lee Soo Hyuk’s new skin!

Described as a “mystery melodrama about reincarnation,” “Born Again” will be a story about the fate of three people and a mutually connected, are still relevant even after experiencing the new life inaugurated again. Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, and Lee Soo Hyuk will play two different roles in the drama.

Lee Soo Hyuk’s first character will be Cha Hyung Bin’s pure-hearted detective since the 1980s, while the second is the modern reincarnation of Cha Hyung Bin – cold prosecutor, Kim Soo Hyuk.

Although both characters are committed to fighting crime, their personalities are no different: Cha Hyung Bin is a romantic with only one woman’s eyes, while Kim Soo Hyuk is a cold and cruel lawyer who doesn’t believe. humanity. Considering that the crime was built into the DNA of the perpetrator, Kim Soo Hyuk believed that the criminals could not be reinstated and would use other means to lock them up in jail for the rest of their lives.

In a recent release from the drama, Kim Soo Hyuk has a secret meeting with an unreasonable individual in a building parking lot. After talking with other people on the phone, Kim Soo Hyuk directly visualize things with him by a mysterious motorcycle helmet, get anxious with the audience about what is demanded by the prosecutor.

The “Born Again” premieres April 20 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles in Viki.

In the meantime, check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

