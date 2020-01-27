Lee Soo Man Makes Billboard’s 2020 Impact List of Influential World Music Leaders

Lee Soo Man of SM Entertainment was recognized for his achievements!

On January 23, Billboard’s “The 2020 Billboard Impact List” was revealed with producer Lee Soo Man as the only Korean leader selected to appear on the list. The list honored 22 people with exceptional influence on the future of the global music industry.

In the list, Billboard pointed out that SuperM “became the first Korean act to launch its first album on the Billboard 200” while explaining that producer Lee Soo Man was leading the music industry with the idea of ​​”culture first, the economy then “for its partnership with Capital Music Group and Global Citizen. Earlier, it was also announced that producer Lee Soo Man would be the executive director of the Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream charity concert in Seoul next September.

The list also included other leaders in the global music industry, including AEG Presents COO Melissa Ormond, who has scheduled concerts for artists such as Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, and more, the president of Sony Music. Latin Alex Garllardo, TikTok North America Music Partnerships and Operations Manager Corey Sheridan, International Reservation Agent at Creative Artists Agency Jon Ollier, and more.

Earlier on January 17, producer Lee Soo Man was also selected by Variety as one of the 500 most influential world leaders in the entertainment industry on its “Variety500” list for the third consecutive year from 2017. .

Source (1) (2)

