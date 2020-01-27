Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop try to overcome the harrowing situation in “Dr. Romantic 2 ”

“Dr. Dr. SBS Romantic 2 ”shared new shots of Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop in a dangerous situation.

“Dr. Romantic 2” is the second season in a series that follows the lives of doctors at Dol Damn Hospital. Lee Sung Kyung plays the role of Cha Eun Jae, a hardworking and intelligent fellow in the cardiothoracic surgery department. Ahn Hyo Seop takes on the role of Seo Woo Jin, a surgeon with a cynical outlook on life.

Divulgacher

The previous episode showed Cha Eun Jae collapsing from a throat injury after finding himself in a dangerous situation, and Seo Woo Jin rushing to help him. After seeing a foreign mother who took her child to the emergency room for physical abuse from her husband, Cha Eun Jae intervened to speak to the husband but was threatened by him. Not only that, but when the mother started throwing a cutter at her husband, Cha Eun Jae tried to stop him and suffered an injury that left him unconscious.

New still images show Seo Woo Jin looks scared as he moves Cha Eun Jae to be treated. Cha Eun Jae has a glassy look in her eyes as she is still in shock from what happened, and Seo Woo Jin looks frantic doing everything he can to help her, with the others medical staff at Dol Dam Hospital.

Production company Samhwa Networks said, “Lee Sung Kyung’s life is at stake, and Ahn Hyo Seop will do his best to save it. Please plan how the two people will overcome this unexpected danger. “

The fate of Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop will be revealed in the next episode of “Dr. Romantic 2”, which will air on January 27 at 9:40 pm KST.

