[lee-sung-kyung-talks-about-her-response-to-rankings,-being-misunderstood-mainly-because-of-her-physical-appearance,-and-far-more]

Lee Sung Kyung is the protect model for Cosmopolitan Korea’s impending concern!

The model and actress dealt with it becoming her very first time ever remaining on the cover of Cosmopolitan, stating, “On a person hand, 1st occasions are a tiny horrifying. However, no matter how very long it is been, you require a initial time to have a subsequent time and to carry on pursuing connections.” She extra, “It’s the exact for becoming the cover model of Cosmopolitan. Considering that I have noticed this trendy journal for so long, performing on the protect was that a great deal a lot more enjoyment.”

Lee Sung Kyung is at present starring in hit drama “Dr. Passionate 2,” which continues to see impressive viewership rankings, consistently breaking its have personal records. She commented, “To be straightforward, because I can not change viewership scores with entirely my power and dedication, I truly feel dumbfounded. But I also come to feel a lot of accountability. They replicate just how significantly enjoy the drama is getting and how many people are awaiting it.”

Following appearing in “Doctors,” “Dr. Intimate 2” is Lee Sung Kyung’s next medical drama. She shared, “More than anything, I favored that the progress of my character Cha Eun Jae was really apparent. Also, acting as a health practitioner is constantly exciting, adequate for me to do it all over again. In the former drama, I played a character with a wholly distinctive persona, age, and visual appearance, so my most significant research was the depth of my acting, fairly than the transformation of my character. This time, functioning with senior actors helped address some of my concerns as an actress and protected the direction I want to go in. I imagine other actors have the same anxieties as me due to the fact even however the style or occupation of a character may perhaps be the similar as a former drama, the character you portray and the life they reside will certainly be unique. Thinking about that, I imagine the character and the total drama is more essential than just the genre.”

When asked how she compares to her character Cha Eun Jae, Lee Sung Kyung answered, “Eun Jae is youthful, and I consider she’s likely as a result of the rising pains that every youthful person endures. She’s a passionate and legitimate human being. Nonetheless, due to the fact her existence isn’t likely as prepared, she receives defeated by unpredictable road blocks and receives damage. Despite that, she will get improved and improvements for the reason that she fulfills these warm men and women. As she matures, she becomes a lot more no cost and that independence makes it possible for her coronary heart to widen. Whilst acting as Eun Jae, there ended up a whole lot of relatable details as an individual who was when her age. Like Eun Jae, I endured that phase but I am not as very simple as her. Possibly it is for the reason that I’m the eldest daughter, but I have a large amount of ideas.”

As a pretty cold character, Eun Jae was sluggish to open up up to many of the characters. Lee Sung Kyung described how she individually builds associations with other individuals, stating, “Ever due to the fact I was little, I was often misunderstood and felt hurt since of my physical appearance that would make me search unfriendly. That is why I purposely experimented with to method people in a silly way to make them chortle, which has just turn into my character now. Particularly when I perform, I know that other individuals uncover me challenging to method, so I get the job done more durable to strategy them very first.”

Just like how several viewers check out dramas with hopes of a happy ending, Lee Sung Kyung was requested if she also has a tendency to romanticize. She described, “When we do photograph shoots now, we film with a electronic camera, but when I heard that they employed to use movie cameras or polaroids, I claimed, ‘That is so passionate.’ To be honest, I in all probability didn’t in fact feel it was intimate again then. Pondering of past recollections like this is intimate, but I think romanticizing the current enables me to truly feel much more grateful. All the small points in everyday living that you could miss become grand and intimate in a motion picture where by I am the main character. I want to deal with all the times that I build as specific and valuable.”

She also spoke about the genres and roles she would like to try in the long term, sharing, “There are so many ‘firsts’ that I have not encountered yet. There are so numerous figures and tasks that I desire of and want to do. Among all those, I actually want to attempt a tale with a potent emphasis on family, even if they’re not blood-similar. Just one particular that is practical yet psychological that depicts the marriage amongst folks who are shut adequate to be named loved ones.”

When requested what sort of actress she would like to turn out to be, Lee Sung Kyung replied, “After finishing a challenge that lingers, I want to come to be an actress and human being that also lingers. I think that can arrive from supplying giggles that ease tension, being relatable and offering comfort, or sharing any sort of concept. As an actress, I want to act in a fashion that lasts deeply in people’s hearts. Although I nonetheless have a very long way to go, I am genuinely attempting, so make sure you give me a lot of assistance.”

Catch Lee Sung Kyung’s comprehensive image shoot in the March problem of Cosmopolitan Korea.

Watch Lee Sung Kyung in very last week’s episode of “Dr. Passionate 2” underneath!

Check out Now

Source (one)