Lee Westwood showed that he still has the class to win a hard-to-reach race, says David Livingstone

Lee Westwood took his 25th career title in Abu Dhabi

Lee Westwood showed that age is no obstacle to winning major events after winning the victory in Abu Dhabi, and David Livingstone believes the English veteran can still compete for an important title …

He is too smart to get excited, but Lee Westwood needs to know that starting 2020 with a controversial victory to reach a victory parade of four decades is the green light for all sorts of guesses.

Westwood has now won professional titles in four different decades

The fact that he does not get carried away does not mean that we cannot do it, and in that spirit I will say that there would be no justice if he did not have at least one more chance to win a race.

Yes, it seems like a remote possibility for someone who is 46 years old and has not yet raised one of the four major trophies, but the way he almost casually sent a world-class field to win in Abu Dhabi suggests he is not yet finished counting. slopes.

Certainly, he acknowledged after his victory that Whistling Straits is back on his agenda in September, despite having previously decided “he had finished the Ryder Cup”.

But for that he has the four largest in the coming year and enough memories of almost errors in all to maintain a self-respect that only diminishes marginally with age.

His behavior in the final round on Sunday suggested that he had almost complete control of his game and was grateful for the influences of Robert Rock on his swing and Phil Kenyon on his set. He only lost one shot around the green, 16, and we all know this is a concern in the second half of his career.

When he was in the middle of the round, Skyports & # 39; Tim Barter, who just focused on having fun, noticed that I almost believed him. After all, we have often heard that Lee, who is a street man, puts himself under pressure and minimizes expectations.

Will Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood be Ryder Cup teammates this year?

This time he felt different, as if a 46-year-old Westwood enjoyed the intensity of the competition and invited the younger players to face him. The fact that none of them really agreed with the leader certainly facilitated the path to the title, but no less satisfactorily.

The tears that followed were understandable. The success that is late in every career in every kind of life is often an emotional experience. Lee, Lee, quickly conquered him and celebrated him by staying up all night watching the 49ers hit his ticket to Miami, ordering a curry at three in the morning and, I suspect, briefly & # 39; Dry January & # 39 ;.

Apart from that, he makes nothing sudden changes and he certainly avoids major predictions about next year. He knows that a victory in the third week of January in a part of the world where he feels at ease does not easily translate to Augusta National’s demands in the second week of April.

But we can all realistically hope that the confidence that Westwood gained from his week in Abu Dhabi will lead him to reassess his expectations and perhaps plan a last major tendency in the majors. Or just let it happen naturally. Perhaps what you really intend to be is just prepared when the opportunity arises.

Think of Monty on Winged Foot in 2006, when he probably lost all hope of winning a race. Suddenly, on Sunday 18, the road to the pantheon of the great golfers appeared before him.

With his skills, a seven-foot iron from the street should have followed that path, but it wasn’t, and his best chance of winning the US Open. UU. Had disappeared.

Westwood’s fourth place in Royal Portrush was the 12th top 5 in seniors

Just like Monty, Lee Westwood has almost won a specialization, and in particular the Masters where he twice finished second, with Phil Mickelson in 2010 and then with Danny Willett in 2016.

Before last week in Abu Dhabi, nobody spoke of him as a possible candidate for the 2020 Green Jacket, but after seeing a field with number 1 in the world Brooks Koepka, Westwood, as they say, came into conversation.

We will see that in three months we will still be talking about him on Sunday in Augusta National. Even if it doesn’t happen in Augusta, there are good reasons to look to the future with optimism. Lee finished fourth last summer at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and that led to his top five in majors to a total of 12.

Hopefully there will be as much happiness as there is history on your side.

