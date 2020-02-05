Lee Yeon Hee thanks BoA for supporting “The Game: Towards Zero”

Lee Yeon Hee got some love from his best friend BoA!

On February 5, the actress shared photos of a truck of BoA coffee sent on the set of “The Game: Towards Zero”. She wrote, “I enjoyed the hot coffee on this cold day that was sent by the Asian star BoA. The staff members love BoA more than I do. Thank you.”

Lee Yeon Hee added: “Don’t forget to log in at 8:55 pm tonight” and added hashtags for his drama “The Game: Towards Zero” and co-stars Taecyeon and Im Joo Hwan from 2 PM .

The banner next to Lee Yeon Hee reads: “I encourage Yeon Hee who shines brightly. Good luck ‘The Game: Towards Zero.’ From BoA ”while the sign above the truck says,“ BoA encourages Yeon Hee who shines brightly. Good luck “The Game: Towards Zero”. “

The two SM Entertainment label mates have been friends for a long time and have talked about their friendship in interviews and past TV appearances.

“The Game: Towards Zero” is broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:55 p.m. KST.

