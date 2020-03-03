lee-yi-kyung-completes-transformation-into-a-singer-with-new-hairstyle

Lee Yi Kyung showed off his new hairdo!

On March three, the actor amazed fans with a selfie that shows his silver hair, the perfect appear for his new foray into being a singer.

Lee Yi Kyung introduced his 1st trot music “Leave Get the job done on Time” in February after performing a music of the genre on XtvN wide variety clearly show “Player.” On the March 3 broadcast of MBC FM4U’s “Kim Shin Young’s Hope Tune At Noon,” the actor appeared as a guest and shared the tale behind his trot singer debut.

“I concluded recording within just 40 minutes and follow just after four rounds,” he reported. “So I continue to really feel awkward and anxious even even though it’s my tune.”

About attempting the trot style, Lee Yi Kyung disclosed, “My company CEO initially instructed that I release a trot music. I passed on it, contemplating that it was a joke, but the CEO spoke severely about it so I took it on seriously. I also prepared and shot the album jacket photographs.”

Begin seeing Lee Yi Kyung in “Welcome to Waikiki 2” now!

