lee-yi-kyung-completes-transformation-into-a-singer-with-new-hairstyle

Lee Yi Kyung showed off his new hairdo!
On March three, the actor amazed fans with a selfie that shows his silver hair, the perfect appear for his new foray into being a singer.
Lee Yi Kyung introduced his 1st trot music “Leave Get the job done on Time” in February after performing a music of the genre on XtvN wide variety clearly show “Player.” On the March 3 broadcast of MBC FM4U’s “Kim Shin Young’s Hope Tune At Noon,” the actor appeared as a guest and shared the tale behind his trot singer debut.
“I concluded recording within just 40 minutes and follow just after four rounds,” he reported. “So I continue to really feel awkward and anxious even even though it’s my tune.”
About attempting the trot style, Lee Yi Kyung disclosed, “My company CEO initially instructed that I release a trot music. I passed on it, contemplating that it was a joke, but the CEO spoke severely about it so I took it on seriously. I also prepared and shot the album jacket photographs.”
Begin seeing Lee Yi Kyung in “Welcome to Waikiki 2” now!
Look at Now
Resource (1) (two)
How does this posting make you experience?