Lee Yi Kyung shares his surprising connection with Red Velvet

In the January 25 episode of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday – Do Re Mi Market”, actors Jung Joon Ho and Lee Yi Kyung appeared as guests.

In the first round, MC Boom told the cast and guests that the first song was from Red Velvet. He also said that the cast had successfully identified the lyrics to Red Velvet’s “Ice Cream Cake” and “Zimzalabim”, mainly thanks to Girl’s Day Hyeri.

Hyeri sang some Red Velvet to Jung Joon Ho, who was taken aback by the unusual lyrics and the rhythm of the song. Lee Yi Kyung then revealed that he had a connection to the group of girls. He said, “The apartment I live in now was the Red Velvet dorm.” MC Boom joked, “To memorize the lyrics, they must have written them on the walls.”

When Jung Joon Ho asked if he knew any songs, Lee Yi Kyung said confidently, “I know their most recent song (” Psycho “).”

Lee Yi Kyung added: “I went to the gym before coming to play today and watched the lyrics directly”, which made MC Boom raise his hands in despair and the rest of the cast rejoiced. in anticipation of resounding success.

