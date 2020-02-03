Lee Yi Kyung talks about the memorable advice he received, his next trotting song, etc.

Actor Lee Yi Kyung recently invited to “Kang Han Na’s Volume Up” from KBS Cool FM!

On the February 3 broadcast, Lee Yi Kyung spoke of his experience having failed numerous auditions. He explained, “As an actress, I’m sure Han Na understands, but I would attend so many auditions. I would attend so many people and then miss them. Once I even went to an audition with a minbok (traditional Korean clothing). I was using public transportation at the time, and I was just going to audition like that. I was not embarrassed to be seen by others. “

He continued, “Joining a production is really something to be thankful for. I’m sure everyone feels like they each have a lottery ticket. They all want to do well. I think that these past experiences and difficulties have led to these results. “

Lee Yi Kyung expressed his gratitude for the senior actors who gave him strength during the difficult times. He shared some of their advice, saying, “In the past, a senior actor told me,” Flowers don’t just bloom in the spring. “Besides, when I was busy attending several auditions, I must have seemed in a hurry and nervous. Choi Daniel said to me,” I’m not quite sure, but even Choi Min Sik and Song Kang Ho must also feel nervous. You don’t have to feel so nervous. “It gave me so much strength. I was grateful. “

DJ Kang Han Na then asked the actor what role he played in karaoke. He said, “I’m the type to follow the mood well. If we sing ballads, I start with a ballad, and if we sing exciting songs, I really show them how exciting I can be. If there is someone sitting quietly without singing at all, I start to notice them. “

Lee Yi Kyung is also expected to release a trotting song in mid-February. He commented, “I don’t sing because I’m good at it. It’s the same as when people say, “Being happy doesn’t make you smile, smiling makes you happy.” It’s good to wait impatiently. Please listen to it comfortably without analyzing it. You can listen to it with one ear and drop it with the other. “

Watch Lee Yi Kyung in “Welcome to Waikiki 2” below!

