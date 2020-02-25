lee-yi-kyung-to-make-guest-appearance-on-“weekly-idol”

Lee Yi Kyung, who’s been having on a new obstacle as a trot singer, is established to make a visitor physical appearance on MBC’s “Weekly Idol.”

The actor-turned-singer’s overall look will be on the upcoming February 26 episode, where by he will be accomplishing his new track “Leave Operate on Time.” Whilst the music functions a vivid and enjoyment melody, the lyrics are a scathing criticism of Korea’s place of work culture. In the tune, Lee Yi Kyung laments that he needs to leave operate on time, that he hates being pressured into working time beyond regulation, and that the lifestyle of obtaining all-evening meal and drinking periods with your bosses and colleagues is draining when you’re predicted to be at operate on time the up coming early morning.

In the teaser for the impending episode, Lee Yi Kyung also joked about singing the formal aegyo track of “Weekly Idol,” named the “What to Do Tune.” Lee Yi Kyung said, “I know the ‘What to Do Song’! Should really I attempt to sing it for you below?” Supporters are curious to see the actor’s new lovely musical aspect.

Lee Yi Kyung will be building his guest visual appearance alongside idol group EVERGLOW, who have been promoting their most recent song “DUN DUN.”

Supply (one)