Lee Yi Kyung to release song Trot + cast of “Player 2” to star in MV

Actor Lee Yi Kyung will turn into a trot singer!

On February 3, Lee Yi Kyung’s HB Entertainment agency revealed: “Lee Yi Kyung will be releasing a trotting song. Please show a lot of interest as Lee Yi Kyung will be providing his unique refreshing energy this time through music, and you can expect trotting singer Lee Yi Kyung. “

Lee Yi Kyung played in many projects, including “School 2013”, “My Love From the Star”, “Go Back Couple”, “Welcome to Waikiki”, “Partners for Justice”, “Children of Nobody” and “Welcome to Waikiki 2. ”The actor has received high praise from viewers for his diverse portrayal of characters in genres ranging from comedy to action. He also starred in the movie “Hitman: Agent Jun”, which recently surpassed 2 million moviegoers.

In addition, Lee Yi Kyung also actively promoted through variety programs, including “Player” from XtvN, in which the actor performed a charismatic performance on stage while taking on the mission “Trot Duet Song Festival “last year.

Lee Yi Kyung finished filming the song clip at the end of last month, and Lee Soo Geun, Kim Dong Hyun, Hwang Jae Sung, Hwang Chi Yeol, Lee Yong Jin, Lee Jin Ho and Jung Hyuk of “Player” from XtvN 2 “will all be featured in the video clip.

The actor’s first trot song will be released in mid-February.

Watch Lee Yi Kyung in “Welcome to Waikiki 2” below!

