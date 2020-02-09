Leeds again trips when Fulham is level on points, Brentford is late and Stoke defeats Charlton in the relegation battle

Leeds’ promotion hopes suffered another blow with a 0-2 defeat in Nottingham Forest.

Sammy Ameobi gave Forest a half-time lead before Tyler Walker wrapped it up in added time to bring Forest one point ahead of the second-placed opponent.

The stalled whites have only won one of their last nine championship games and are now tied with Fulham.

Getty Images – Getty

Forest has won a crucial victory over Leeds

Brentford continued his good championship form as both celebrated victories on Saturday.

Julian Jeanvier beat Brentford 1-0 in the 24th minute and shot from close range.

Getty Images – Getty

Julian Jeanvier scored the first goal for Brentford

Middlesbrough threw the hosts back for the first time in the 58th minute when Lewis Wing’s shot hit the net from outside the box.

Brentford restored his lead just two minutes later when Bryan hit Mbeumo, but Ashley Fletcher made it 2-2 after five minutes.

Ollie Watkins then scored his 20th goal of the season when the Bees snatched a late winner to put pressure on the sides above them.

Jamie O’Hara asks if Leeds wins the climb

Fulham dominated in their Blackburn match, but had to wait until the 65th minute to overcome the impasse.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 20th goal of the season resulted in a 1-0 draw against leaders West Brom on Sunday.

Getty Images – Getty

Mitrovic scored his 20th goal of the season

Stoke has an important victory in the relegation game against Charlton at Bet365 Stadium.

James McClean gave the hosts a 1-0 lead before Ben Purrington struck back after a half-time break.

Tom Ince and Nick Powell scored 3-1 in the second half, over Charlton in the table.

Getty Images – Getty

James McClean scored the first goal for Stoke

In the first kick-off games, Preston extended his unbeaten run to five games with a 2-1 win over Wigan.

Tim Barkhuizen and Daniel Johnson scored goals for Alex Neil in the first half as they maintained their upward pressure.

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday shared the points when Cauley Woodrow canceled Josh Windass’ debutor for the Owls.

Full results of the championship games on Saturday:

Wigan 1-2 Preston (kick off 12.30pm)

Barnsley 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (kick off at 1 p.m.)

Blackburn 0-1 Fulham

Brentford 3-2 Middlesbrough

Huddersfield 2-0 QPR

Luton 0-1 Cardiff

Read 1-1 hull

Stoke 3-1 Charlton

Swansea 2-3 derby

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leeds (5:30 p.m. live start on talkSPORT 2)