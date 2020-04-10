Leeds legend and England World Cup winner Norman Hunter admitted to hospital following testing optimistic for coronavirus

Leeds legend Norman Hunter has been admitted to hospital after testing good for COVID-19, the Championship club have declared.

The 76-calendar year-aged, who was also section of England’s Earth Cup winning squad in 1966, manufactured much more than 500 appearances for the Whites around a occupation spanning nearly two decades.

Hunter also played for Bristol City and Barnsley

Leeds confirmed the news through a club statement and issued a concept of assistance to their previous centre-back.

The club stated: “Keep battling Norman, we are all with you.”

Hunter formed a famous partnership with England wonderful Jack Charlton in a Leeds aspect which received two Very first Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

He didn’t make an visual appeal at the 1966 Globe Cup thanks to the strength of Charlton and Bobby Moore, but continue to gained a winners’ medal in 2007.

Irrespective of rigid opposition all through his period, Hunter even now went on the make 28 appearances for his nation, scoring two targets.

Recognized for his challenging tackling, the defender is fondly remembered as ‘Bites Yer Legs’ Hunter among Leeds admirers, a nickname popularised by previous supervisor Brian Clough.

After leaving the Whites in 1976, the Englishman expended three decades at Bristol Metropolis in advance of becoming a member of Barnsley, wherever he turned participant-supervisor in 1980.

Hunter also managed Rotherham before joining the following-evening meal circuit and launching a successful vocation in radio.

