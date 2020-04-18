Leeds legend’s good talkSPORT job interview on Don Revie’s wonderful workforce, that Franny Lee punch-up, and George Very best currently being male-marked into the bathroom

Norman Hunter, the Leeds United legend, tragically passed absent on Friday morning at the age of 76.

The defender, nicknamed ‘Bites Yer Legs’, played 726 times for the Whites and was also section of the England squad which gained the 1966 Earth Cup.

He was admitted to medical center last week after contracting coronavirus and tragically missing his battle with the illness on Friday.

Norman Hunter has tragically died at the age of 76

Leeds wrote in a statement: “Leeds United are devastated to discover of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76.

“Norman was taken to healthcare facility past week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to fight and the most effective endeavours of NHS personnel, he regrettably dropped his battle earlier this early morning.

“He leaves a big hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will by no means be forgotten and our feelings are with Norman’s family members and close friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Tributes have been compensated to Hunter from throughout the world of soccer, and the likes of his former Leeds teammates Eddie Grey and Gordon McQueen joined talkSPORT to honour the former defender and his superb profession.

Hunter himself looked again on his personal job in the course of a chat with talkSPORT in 2011 – and you can listen back to this job interview, in whole, at the leading of this page.

He reviewed the brilliant Leeds workforce coached by Don Revie, clashes towards Manchester United, and that on-pitch punch-up with Franny Lee.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=QALdVum0xEk

“There were individuals I did not like, and there have been men and women I didn’t like to play from,” said Hunter on the latter subject matter.

“Well, Franny… I appreciated participating in in opposition to Franny. That was just an incident that occurred that I’m not very happy of.

“I’ve witnessed the minor fella considering that and he’s a smashing bloke we really get on quite nicely.

“I was stood at the top of the measures at the time, and I hadn’t considering the fact that Franny because the punch-up. He was coming up the ways as chairman of Person Town, and I appeared at him in his face and I imagined, ‘oh no, listed here we go again’.

“But he received two actions absent from me and a massive smile broke out on his confront, and he claimed, ‘let’s go in that boardroom and complete that struggle!’.”

It is with terrific unhappiness to listen to of the passing of the excellent Leeds United defender and personality Norman Hunter. He was a smashing human being considerably beloved and admired by all who knew him! May perhaps he Relaxation in Peace!

— Franny Lee CBE (@FrannyLee7) April 17, 2020

But none of the stories evaluate to Hunter revealing one particular of his former Leeds teammates was the moment explained to to male-mark Person United legend George Best – and ended up pursuing him into the toilet!

“We experienced a very good complete-back in Paul Reaney,” ongoing Hunter, “and the gaffer employed to say, ‘Paul, we’ll perform ten in opposition to ten you stick to George anywhere he goes’.

“He in fact adopted him into the toilet at the time which George wasn’t quite content about!”

You can listen to these tales in whole, plus considerably extra, by listening to Norman Hunter’s job interview with talkSPORT, above…