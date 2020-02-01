Leeds loses to Wigan at home, West Brom takes the lead, Charlton defeated Barnsley in the descent with six pointers

Leeds suffered a 0-1 home loss to relegated Wigan on Saturday.

Thanks to Pablo Hernandez’s own goal in the 59th minute, the Latics only secured a second win of the season.

Getty Images – Getty

Leeds winger Helder Costa and Co couldn’t beat Wigan

Leeds only won two of his last nine league games and was overtaken by West Brom at the top of the table.

The Baggies defeated the Basement Boys Luton 2-0 with an own goal from Donervon Daniels and an emphatic header from Semi Ajayi.

Leeds’ defeat not only put them in second place, but only three points behind Fulham, who scored three goals behind Huddersfield.

Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic took a 3-0 lead after 31 minutes.

Huddersfield pulled back two through Arsenal borrowers Emile Smith Rowe and Steve Mounie, but Scott Parker’s side held on.

Nottingham Forest missed the chance to close the gap in Leeds after Birmingham won 2-1 from behind.

Tiago Silva gave the Reds the lead and Lewis Grabban missed the chance to double their advantage when Lee Camp saved his penalty.

Getty Images – Getty

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi will be disappointed

Birmingham debutant Scott Hogan equalized shortly before the break and the points remained in the lowlands when Kristian Pederson scored 16 minutes before the end.

In the meantime, Charlton took a deciding win on the descent with six points against Barnsley in the valley.

Lee Bowyer’s team scored twice in the first half with goals from Lyle Taylor and Andre Green.

The Tykes pulled you back through Cauley Woodrow, but Charlton thought it was a first win since Boxing Day.

Liverpool loaner Rhian Brewster scored his second goal in three games when Swansea drew 1-1 at Preston.

Results

Birmingham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Charlton 2-1 Barnsley

Fulham 3-2 Huddersfield

Leeds 0-1 Wigan

Middlesbrough 1-1 Blackburn

Preston 1-1 Swansea

QPR 0-1 Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Millwall

West Brom 2-0 Luton