Leeds makes a remarkable comeback against Millwall, West Brom defeats Cardiff and Luton takes an invaluable win to survive

Leeds made an impressive comeback and secured a 3-2 win against Millwall.

The whites were embarrassed 2-0 during the break and threatened to lose the buffer between themselves and the teams in the play-off games.

Getty Images – Getty

Leeds made a remarkable comeback to overtake West Brom in the championship

However, three goals in the 18th minute of the second half meant a valuable win.

Lee Tomlin ended Cardiff with a 2-1 win, which brought West Brom first place in the second division.

Callum Paterson broke the impasse right after the restart before substitute Albion player Charlie Austin turned the penalty area with his first touch.

But Tomlin’s brilliant free kick 14 minutes before the end caused the miserable league run of the guests to continue and Leeds overtook them.

Getty Images – Getty

Cardiff’s Lee Tomlin struck to lower West Brom’s title hopes

Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby, but his team lost 3-2 to Luton at the bottom.

Rooney gave Derby a 63rd-minute lead before Luton struck back through the header from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Donervon Daniels.

Chris Martin led the derby level, but a minute later Jayden Bogle’s own goal sealed Luton’s first win since December 7th.

Derby defender Max Lowe saw the red card in the closing stages due to bad and abusive behavior.

You can see the rest of the results below …

Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Brentford 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City 2-1 West Brom

Hull City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Leeds United 3-2 Millwall

Luton Town 1-1 Derby County

Wigan Athletic 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Reading 0-1 Bristol City

