Leeds makes a remarkable comeback against Millwall, West Brom defeats Cardiff and Luton takes an invaluable win to survive

Leeds made an impressive comeback and secured a 3-2 win against Millwall.
The whites were embarrassed 2-0 during the break and threatened to lose the buffer between themselves and the teams in the play-off games.
Getty Images – Getty
Leeds made a remarkable comeback to overtake West Brom in the championship
However, three goals in the 18th minute of the second half meant a valuable win.
Lee Tomlin ended Cardiff with a 2-1 win, which brought West Brom first place in the second division.
Callum Paterson broke the impasse right after the restart before substitute Albion player Charlie Austin turned the penalty area with his first touch.
But Tomlin’s brilliant free kick 14 minutes before the end caused the miserable league run of the guests to continue and Leeds overtook them.
Getty Images – Getty
Cardiff’s Lee Tomlin struck to lower West Brom’s title hopes
Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby, but his team lost 3-2 to Luton at the bottom.
Rooney gave Derby a 63rd-minute lead before Luton struck back through the header from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Donervon Daniels.
Chris Martin led the derby level, but a minute later Jayden Bogle’s own goal sealed Luton’s first win since December 7th.
Derby defender Max Lowe saw the red card in the closing stages due to bad and abusive behavior.
theatre
Super Sub Trezeguet arrives late in Leicester and sends Aston Villa to Wembley
news
Man United increases Fernandes’ offer in Barca’s interest, Arsenal urges to sign Dunk
i love this game
Man United’s legend, Evra, shows a remarkable body transformation of three weeks
Take action
Cardiff urges the French authorities to open an investigation into Sala’s death
on his way?
Sporting Ace for Man United Medical after Red Devils expanded their offering
Crunch Clash
Aston Villa vs. Leicester City: Confirmed lineups for the Carabao Cup semi-finals
Wijn-not?
Gini Wijnaldum leaves the door open to be picked up by Liverpool in the summer
like to see it
Andre Gomes is making great strides in speedy recovery from a horror ankle injury
same thing
Durham explains why Arsenal sensation Martinelli reminded him of Man United’s flop
paper talk
Leeds defeated Man United against striker, West Ham agreed, Newcastle took over last
You can see the rest of the results below …
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers
Brentford 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Cardiff City 2-1 West Brom
Hull City 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Leeds United 3-2 Millwall
Luton Town 1-1 Derby County
Wigan Athletic 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Reading 0-1 Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers Queens Park Rangers Brentford Nottingham Forest Cardiff West Brom Hull Huddersfield Town Leeds United Millwall [t] Luton Town [t] Derby County [t] Wigan Athletic [t] Sheffield Wednesday [t] Reading [t] Bristol City