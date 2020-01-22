Marcelo Bielsa has identified Britt Assombalonga as signing to get Leeds’ rise back on track while the Whites are looking for a new striker.

Eddie Nketiah’s loss earlier this month when Arsenal called him back means that Patrick Bamford is the only high-ranking center forward in the Leeds squad.

Assombalonga could join Leeds – is he signing to get her season back on track?

Bamford came under fire this season because it only scored 10 goals in 27 championship games.

The Whites haven’t won a game in 2020, and the chase package follows with just one win from the last seven games. Third place, Fulham, is just four points behind Leeds.

Bielsa wants to stop this slide and Assombalonga has been targeted to achieve the goals and get Leeds back on track.

According to Der Spiegel, Leeds wants to have a new attacker before the next visit to Millwall on Tuesday, and Assombalonga is a top target.

The former striker from Watford, Peterborough and Nottingham Forest is in his third season at Middlesbrough and has scored six goals so far this season.

He has increased to a double-digit figure in all of his last seven league games – in the 2015/16 season when he only played four times due to injury – and the 27-year-old guarantees to a certain extent goals at this level.

His career return from 65 championship goals in 175 appearances is respectable enough and Bielsa has seen enough of Assombalonga to be convinced that he is the man who saves Leeds’ season.