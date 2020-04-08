Leeds players to be handed two per cent wage reward when football resumes after waiving salaries amid coronavirus crisis

Leeds players are set to be handed a bonus of two for every cent of their wages when the football season resumes.

The Championship leaders, who were seven factors clear of third with 9 online games to play when the time was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, waived part of their salaries so that non-football team could be compensated all through the sport’s shutdown.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Leeds players are established to be handed a reward by their operator when they return to action

According to The Mail, the club’s chairman Andrea Radrizzani was so amazed with the gesture that he has ensured they will receive a bonus when soccer sooner or later resumes.

Whites stars, who are determined to seal a return to the Leading League for the initially time because the 2003-2004 period, are believed to be grateful for the owner’s transfer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool star Sadio Mane has admitted he would realize if the Reds have been denied the Leading League title because of to the coronavirus crisis.

Requested if he feels like a champion, the 27-calendar year-aged instructed talkSPORT: “I consider not however. I love my job and I enjoy soccer, I want to win on the pitch.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche responds to Matt Hancock’s criticism of Premier League footballers

“I want to win the online games and I want to get the trophy, it is what I would adore.

“But with this circumstance, regardless of what comes about I will recognize.

“It has been complicated for Liverpool, but it has been additional tricky for a lot of millions of folks all over the environment.

“Some folks have missing spouse and children users and that is the much more complex scenario.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to earn it this calendar year.