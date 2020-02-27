leeds-put-up-humorous-reaction-immediately-after-jon-bon-jovi-attempts-to-encourage-an-conclusion-to-patrick-bamford’s-goal-drought-on-talksport

Jon Bon Jovi’s information of determination could not inspire Patrick Bamford to conclusion his intention drought on Wednesday evening – but that didn’t prevent Leeds joining in the fun.

The entire world popular rock star came on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on Wednesday early morning to tackle, erm, the Leeds striker’s dry patch.

talkSPORT Captivating in 2000 and even now captivating now – and that is just Casc!

Bamford, apparently a significant Bon Jovi admirer, has been supplying Leeds a undesirable title with his sort in front of purpose in the latest weeks.

So we questioned the frontman of the band himself to try and place factors right with a concept to the striker are living on talkSPORT.

He reported: “Patrick – I’m keeping your subsequent game cheque! You rating, you get it… you never score, you never get it.

“How’s that for commitment!”

Bamford did not internet through the 1- victory over Middlesbrough and prolonged his goalless operate to 6 video games, irrespective of quite a few chances, on the other hand the message did show up to get to Yorkshire.

At fifty percent-time, with the Whites keeping a slender guide, the club’s account tweeted ‘Woah, we’re halfway there’ – in reference to Bon Jovi’s significant anthem Residing on a Prayer.

Leeds have obtained to maintain onto what they’ve acquired after the result gave them a 5-point lead above third put in their bid for automatic advertising.

Somewhere else in the division, Fulham snatched a spectacular one- victory above Swansea as Aleksandar Mitrovic struck in the past moment to make up for his skipped penalty times before.