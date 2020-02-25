Leeds Rhinos signal Joe Greenwood of Wigan on a two month loan deal | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML10eba6acee6f714ecb957dd7af3bc34f11%

Greenwood: "I am match and completely ready to go and I hope to satisfy the Leeds boys this week."

Leeds has signed the next English rower Joe Greenwood in a two-thirty day period bank loan arrangement with Wigan with instant impact.

The 26-year-aged former St Helens striker is in his 2nd full season with the Warriors soon after becoming a member of them from the Australian Gold Coast Titans club, but he has fallen into the hierarchical buy and has not yet carried out for the group. Adrian Lam this time.

The rhinos have not had to start with-option rowers Stevie Ward and Rhyse Martin owing to an injury in their previous two game titles and could give Greenwood his debut against Warrington in Headingley on Friday.

Leeds rugby director Kevin Sinfield reported: "We are pleased to have introduced a participant from Joe's encounter to enhance our pack."

"He is a participant with undoubted possible who has performed in the NRL and for some of the most significant golf equipment in the Super League. I hope to see how he enhances our present workforce."

The 6ft 4in Greenwood, whose brother James is in Salford, was on the winning crew of the Wigan Grand Last in 2018 and created his England debut towards New Zealand that calendar year.

"It really is an thrilling challenge for me and I are unable to wait around to get commenced," Greenwood reported.

"Like Wigan, Leeds is a club with a great heritage and, when the chance arose from Kevin Sinfield and Richard Agar, he was keen to get edge of it."

Meanwhile, rhinos have verified that Central Wales, Rhys Evans, who joined the club on the eve of the year with a Bradford personal loan for a calendar year, has returned to the Bulls for a month.