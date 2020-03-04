Leeds top rated, Nottingham Forest make the enjoy-offs, but Hull are relegated – talkSPORT Tremendous Computer system predicts closing Championship table

We are now just 10 video games away from the stop of the Championship marketing campaign – while there are also participate in-off matches to be performed put up-time.

It is been a different enthralling yr with thrills and spills aplenty across the 24 clubs.

There actually is never ever a uninteresting second in this division.

Getty Photos – Getty Fulham gamers rejoice scoring from Preston

Right now, just 6 details independent 3rd position Fulham and West Bromwich Albion in very first, with Leeds United in among them, although 6 factors is also the hole concerning fourth area Nottingham Forest and Blackburn down in eighth.

It truly could go any way as we start to enter the closing stretch of the time.

And the exact can be explained for the fight to steer clear of relegation with just eight factors separating Huddersfield in 17th and bottom of the desk Luton.

But how will the chaotic league complete? We consulted our famed Super Computer to uncover out how the table will appear arrive May well.

You can see the outcomes below…

one. Leeds (champions and promoted to the Premier League)

2. West Brom (promoted to the Leading League)

Getty Photos – Getty Callum Robinson scores for West Brom

three. Fulham (enjoy-offs)

4. Brentford (participate in-offs)

five. Nottingham Forest (participate in-offs)

Getty Photographs – Getty Nottingham Forest players celebrate

six. Preston (enjoy-offs)

seven. Bristol Metropolis

eight. Swansea

9. Blackburn

Getty Visuals – Getty Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong celebrates

10. Sheffield Wednesday

11. Derby

12. QPR

13. Millwall

Getty Pictures – Getty Millwall ace Murray Wallace in motion

14. Cardiff

15. Birmingham

16. Huddersfield

17. Examining

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Looking through players rejoice

18. Stoke

19. Charlton

20. Wigan

21. Middlesbrough

Getty Pictures – Getty Middlesbrough star Lewis Wing

22. Hull (relegated)

23. Barnsley (relegated)

24. Luton (relegated)