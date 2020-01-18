Leeds United stumbles against QPR in the championship race, Patrick Bamford awards the penalty and Kalvin Phillips looks red

Leeds United missed the chance to become leaders after a 1-0 loss to the Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

After Fulham scored all three points in the home game against Middlesbrough on Friday night, the whites knew they could pull away from the dreaded play-off spots and overtake West Bromwich Albion before their game against Stoke City on Monday.

Getty Images – Getty

Leeds United was disappointed by a brave QPR team

Marcelo Bielsa’s men, however, had the worst start at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium when Nakhi Wells struck home in the 20th minute after a free kick from Ebere Eze.

The Leeds players protested furiously when the reps showed that the ball may have dropped from the former Huddersfield striker’s arm before shooting it into the net.

The visitors reacted well to the setback, but were unable to find an answer before the break, as the slogans “they are not capable of arbitrating” boomed from the stands.

Leeds had the perfect equalizer in the second half after Liam Kelly Bamford crashed into the box, but the former Chelsea striker saw his tame penalty hanging on the post.

Getty Images – Getty

Helder Costa could not find a compensation for the away team

And to exacerbate the misery of the away team, Kalvin Phillips saw a straight red for a terrible Geoff Cameron.

Now that the midfielder has blocked three games and two home games in a row, Bielsa has to gather his troops to ensure that his team does not lose out on their path to promotion.

Brentford and Fulham are fed up and ran out of steam in the promotion race last season. The Yorkshire team has every reason to be concerned.

You certainly had reason to be annoyed with Wells’ winners.

Getty Images – Getty

The whites couldn’t find a leveler against QPR

Luke Ayling tried to block the free kick from Ebere Eze, and the Leeds defender mistakenly directed him to Wells, who controlled the ball on his arm before shooting past Kiko Casilla from close range.

The goal – Wells 14th of the season and fifth in his last three games – would surely have been eliminated if VAR had been in the championship.

But Leeds was lucky when Wells missed the chance to double the Rangers lead when he missed another free kick from Eze.

Bamford then missed a chance for the visitors and shot past with only Kelly after Conor Masterson misjudged the long striker from keeper Casilla.

And Bamford could not score shortly after the hour.

Danny Mills predicts Leeds “hard times” if they don’t win promotion this season

He clung to Ayling’s passport and went to the ground after minimal contact from Kelly, who had the last laugh by diving left and pushing the striker’s penalty away.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team dominated much of the second half, but the penalty was by far the best chance to draw.

Kelly held a long-range shot from Phillips and was relieved when Pablo Hernandez missed the free kick just wide of the goal.

The Rangers remained a threat to the counterattack, and Eze and the formidable Bright Osayi-Samuel were always a problem for guest defense.