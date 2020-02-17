[leeds-vs-bristol-city-are-living-commentary:-line-ups-and-exclusive-talksport-two-coverage-from-elland-road]

Leeds will be looking to hit again from their new inadequate form when they host fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol Town this weekend.

Leeds have only taken four points from the past 15 on provide and require to bounce again to hold their automation marketing hopes on observe.

Bristol Town, in the meantime, can move up into the Championship enjoy-off locations with a get at Elland Highway.

Getty Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds choose on Bristol Town on Saturday

Leeds vs Bristol City: How to pay attention

The Championship clash will get underway at 3pm on Saturday, February 15.

Full commentary from Elland Road will be solely stay on talkSPORT two, with our protection beginning at 1pm.

Russ Williams will deliver you all the create-up right before handing about to Ian Danter and Perry Groves for the motion.

To tune in, just click listed here for the live stream or simply click the radio participant down below.

You can also hear by the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For more data about how to hear Are living on talkSPORT click right here.

Leeds vs Bristol Metropolis: What has been reported?

Leeds United head mentor Marcelo Bielsa: “Bristol Town are a group that is in the top rated portion of the desk and I assume they should have to be there in a good place.

“They’ve incorporated 4 players in the starting XI, a person of those was a substitute and a person a lot more who experienced still left the club.

“They are a challenging opponent as is each individual group in the Championship and we have to mention they are in a fantastic place.”

Bristol City’s Jamie Paterson: “It’s been well documented we’ve experienced poor type in opposition to them (Leeds) but information are there to be broken and we go there with perception of acquiring them three details and we’ll be heading there to test and acquire the recreation.

“Leeds have not been on a great operate but naturally anyone appreciates their traits, that they’re a great facet and they’re not up there for nothing at all.

“They’ve been up there for two or a few many years now and they will be dissatisfied they haven’t absent up in the leading two in the previous number of a long time but they’re generally a difficult team to perform towards and we’re seeking to go there and definitely employ our activity. I’m positive they will know they are in for a challenging video game as perfectly.”

Leeds vs Bristol Town: Line-ups

Leeds: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford.

Subs: Meslier, Douglas, Alioski, Berardi, Shackleton, Roberts, Augustin.

Bristol City: Bentley, DaSilva, Kalas, Williams, Baker, Henriksen, Weimann, Eliasson, Paterson, Wells, Massengo.

Subs: Wollacott, Hunt, Diedhiou, O’Dowda, Rowe, Benkovic, Palmer.